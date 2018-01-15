Transcript for Who is the worker behind false missile alert in Hawaii?

Another tumultuous week. John avlon, thank you. The alert in hi manipulate telling residents a ballistic missile was imminent. It sent people into a panic for 38 minutes. The employee who hit the but season reassigned this morning. Reporter: He's no longer allowed in the control room with the alert computers, or that big button we have been talking about. He's undergoing retraining. From now on, it will take two buttons and two people to send the island-wide alert. This is not a drill. If you are indoors, stay indoors. Reporter: Overnight, the veteran technician responsible for turning paradise into panic removed from his position. It happened at 8:07 Saturday morning. This horrifying false alarm of a ballistic missile supposedly heading toward Hawaii, causing sheer terror for their than 1 million people. We're getting flagged down bay lot of people on that, asking where the nearest shelter is. Reporter: Police caught offguard. It was supposed to be a drill. They sent out the wrong message. Yeah, somebody should get fired. Reporter: Hawaii's governor saying an emergency operating center employee accidentally triggered the alert system. I don't want to go in. Reporter: Parents sheltering their children in manholes. This mother of three trying to protect her kids with blankets. It's hard as a mother. Their whole lives, kids hurt themselves. You say, it will be fine. I'm looking at my kids going, I don't know if it's going to be fine. Reporter: This morning, questions over why it took 38 agonizing minutes to retract the threat when they knew after three minutes that it wasn't real. A father sent me a message saying that his two children were in two different locations. He had to sit there and think which of his children he was going to choose to spend the last minutes of his life with. This is what the people of Hawaii just went through. Reporter: ABC news went inside the building that monitors threats to the island. A top administrator there told us he didn't originally have the correct application to fix the false alarm. It took us that time to get the construct button, the correct application to put out a new message to say this is a false alarm, there is no missile inbound. Reporter: From now on, that app is always going to be loetded. Good to know. Thank you. We want to bring in retired marine colonel Steve ganyard. Good morning to you. There's a lot of finger pointing. A lot of blame to go around. The big issue is that Hawaii didn't tell its people what to do, where to go. We saw fathers putting their children in manholes. That's right, Paula. The way this alert went out, they basically said, you're all dead in 15 minutes and left it at that. We could have seen automated messages, tell people where to go, what to do. What is the state plan. That was the real failure. Opened up glaring V vulnerabiliti vulnerabilities. Let's talk about the broader situation. Could what happened in Hawaii be a warning sign for other states? I think so. This could have happened in a lot of states or communities. We need to go back to a somewhat of a cold war mentality. Not necessarily duck and cover. We have to take the north Korean threat seriously. Every community ought to look at this and say, are our procedures Aro appropria appropriate? Can we prevent something like this. Kim Jong-un has take an victory lap this weekend after what happened in Hawaii. He's the happiest guy around. Because he said, finally, my nuclear program has done what I intended it to do. That is to strike fear and panic into the hearts of the American people. Stu, Steve. Paula, thanks. Now to the frightening boat

