Transcript for Is it wrong to talk while watching TV?

And you know we have a great crowd with us this morning. And I got to ask, are there any like "Game of thrones" fans out there? Yes? Now, is one of the most popular shows of all time and article in "The New York post" that talks about, how quiet should you be during "Game of thrones"? It seems like a lot of people are upset and at odds with it. This was a huge debate. Just about "Game of thrones"? Well, because it's a lot of dialogue. I think we can broaden it if you're -- I think any show that requires a lot -- paying attention. "Game of thrones" requires a notepad and a lot of paying attention. You got to write down -- Periodic questions. Who owns the dragon babies and all kinds of stuff. Is it okay to talk during a TV show? It depends. On the show. What kind of show is it -- "Dancing with the stars." Yes. "The bachelor." Oh, gosh. The bachelorette." You miss all the dialogue. The crown, I have to focus. Historical. I'm getting into it so I might not like as much chatter as I would on, say, the bachelor, bachelorette. Ali gets mad when I yell back at the TV. What do you yell back? "House of cards." You're yelling at "House of cards"? Yeah. Do you think they're going to say something back? She does. What about you? Well, you know what, no, I don't like talking when I'm watching. Like I like to watch and then there's nothing more bothersome than when you're watching a program and my brother did this, probably the last argument we had watching a recap of the super bowl 2007 and he's talking to me and like, fool, I was there. Don't talk to me. Let me watch this thing and I love my brother but -- You do. Hangout time at home, we're always chatting during the show. It's sort of a social event. A lot of people weighed in. They did. On this. Amy, my producer found a very funny system that Hillary Swanson has incorporated with her friends. My viewing partners and I have employed a system of time utes. If someone has something to say during "Game of thrones," you raise your hand, you say I'd like to use one of my time-outs. We pause the show and listen to whatever you have to say, each viewer only gets two time-outs per episode. That's a lot of work. A lot of work. Then we had some -- we had a few tweets about it, as well and SHAWN Keith said sometimes my wife will talk while I'm watching wrestling but what am I really missing? So that doesn't bother him and Emma said my mom gets so annoyed when my dad talk during her shows that she banishes him to the base many. So there we go. There's our debate. We'll put a guy's face up on the screen right now and I want y'all to memorize it. Do we have it? Where is it? There he is right there. Memorize that face. If you see him at the airport. He's going to give you a first class ticket. His name is -- he's a blogger. A travel blogger. His name is Gilbert Ott and called the catch me if you can challenge at JFK airport so this is going nuts online. How did you come up with the idea and what happened when it all got started to get picked up? Well, all I can say is be careful what you wish for. I started the contest to try to, you know, drum up a little bit of interest in my new website and maybe amuse a few people and now I'm on "Good morning America," so I think it's going to be very hard to hide at the airport for the rest of the year. So will you explain to us how it works. You're a travel blogger. How does it work if someone SP spots you? Do you give them your seat? Yeah, so basically the idea is that if you find me in an airport, you know, like in the check-in lane, security lane, walking around, grabbing some food and you happen to be on my flight, I will gladly switch ses seats with you. They have to be on your flight. I just can't run around -- but, yeah, if they're on my flight, yeah. But, Gilbert, what if you're on the flight and already in your seat do you swap then or does it have to be before you get on the plane? Ideally before I get on the plane would be pretty disheartening to set into one of the nice seats and have to turn around but if someone is that motivated, I suppose I would switch with them, yeah. Gilbert, how did you come up with the idea in the first place? So, I'm kind of a big Richard Branson fan and I'd heard that on some of his airlines he actually switches seats with people in economy and I thought that was kind of a fun idea and thought if one of these eccentric billionaires that I -- I'm nobody, 30-year-old blogger can definitely do that so I thought it would be an amusing idea and here we are. So you're on a 20-hour flight to Singapore. Yep. 20-hour flight to Singapore wi the beautiful first class bed. You're going to give it up? Oh, yeah. Wow. If someone finds me I'll happily give it up. Happily might be an overstatement but -- As you said you're a travel blogger, travel guru, a lot of people visiting here. What's your number one travel tip? Well, so I think one thing that people really overlook is that they focus just on the economy section. Occasionally especially in the U.S. Business class or first class is sold either at the same price or fractionally above on certain flights and when you factor in things like paying for checked bags and seat assignments and these other things it can work out cheaper and is a pretty nice experience. Don't be afraid to glance into that column. Sometimes it works out in your favor. Great advice. Thank you, Gilbert Ott. Only thing is, he may never fly first class again ever for the rest of his life but that's a very nice young man. Giving up his seat like that.

