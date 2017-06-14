Transcript for Yankees' rookie Aaron Judge draws Babe Ruth comparisons

Amy in the break. Back with the big board and baseball has a new breakout superstar. We're talking about the Yankees 25-year-old rookie sensation, Aaron judge. You know him, 22 home runs. But they're towering shots and he's nearly leading the triple crown of baseball stats, second when it comes to rbi. One sportswriter, come on, even comparing him to baseball legend babe Ruth. That's a lot of pressure. No pressure there. ESPN's Jessica Mendoza, love it when she joins us on the program. And he's played less than a season and these comparisons to babe Ruth. Is that fair? No. It's not fair at all. I mean, and to his credit this is the biggest baseball player we have ever seen. So at 6'7", 280 pounds there has never been someone that height and that weight. He can bench 450 pounds. I mean, he is ridiculous but, guys, what impresses me too, yeah, his size but how athletic. Michael, you can appreciate this. I mean how he can move. He's the second best right fielder in the game right now according to defensive runs saved. He steals bases so, someone, yes, he can crush the ball but he can move too. I tell you what, baseball off-season I got another sport that will pick him up with those stats. He's hitting tape measure home runs. He is launching the ball out of the park. How hard is he hitting the baseball? There it goes. Deep to left. It's ridiculous. When you think about the sexiest stat right now in baseball it's called exit very lossty. This guy, he can hit the ball so hard, 121 miles an hour. We have never seen anyone hit the ball this hard especially since exit velocity has been measured but to put it in perspective the average major league guy, all legit hitters is 86 miles an hour and it's not just the towering shots but he hits base hits too which is incredible. He is a good guy. I know you talk to him from time to time. Good guy? Super humble. He's adopted. I mean his story and watch how his teammates gravitate toward him. It's awesome. He has a gap in his teeth so I'm a big Aaron judge fan. There you go, young man. Keep it going. I'm a big fan of Jess Mendoza. See Jessica cover the Yankees taking on the angels tonight, 10:00 P.M. Eastern on ESPN.

