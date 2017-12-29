Transcript for How to get a new look for the new year

Now time to reveal our three major makeovers. I'm here with the lady that just finished working their magic. We have Takisha sturdivant-drew and Kelli Bartlett, the direct of makeup artistry for glam squad. If you want to rock a new look in the new year, what is your advice? Own the look. Be confident. And most of all be comfortable. Kelli. You want to start small with a focus feature. Your eyes or lips and that way you can incorporate the change really quickly and not get overwhelmed. Everybody ready to see the makeovers? First up Khloe is about to graduate college. Wants a fresh look as she starts her career in the new year. This was Chloe before. There we go and now let's see her new look. Takisha, what did you do to her hair? Well, Chloe is actually wearing the Leona Lewis hairtile what I did, I pulled it back into a sexy ponytail and added texture by using the in styler curling iron and brushed it out and here she is with lots of texture. For makeup we were inspired by Naomi Campbell's look a did a warm smoky eye using urban decay's naked palette and from Laura Geller as the highlight gives that modern look. How do you feel? I love it. It looks great. You look like a million bucks. I just dropped my cards. Let's move on, ladies. Okay, number two, we have Erica. Erica hasn't been on the dating scene in a couple of years but wants to get out there and get her groove back in 2018. This is Erica before. Let's see her new look. Whoo! I love it. Lady, tell us what you did, Takisha. So Erica is wearing a Kerry Washington hairstyle, lots of texture, fun, modern an I love it because it changed her look. I added some volume to her hair by adding in the tsv hair extensions and put conditioner in it and pulled it out. Her makeup. I love the lip. This is one of the most requested looks which is a red lip but wanted to make it more modern so used urban decay's lipstick with that metallic finish. What do you think? Do you love 2018? Fabulous, baby. You got to own it and be confide confident. Finally this is Jenny. Jenny did a full time working mom of two. Kudos to you, Jenny, by the way, starting a new job and wants to update her look. This is Jenny before. And let's see Jenny now. Tell us what you did. How did you work-related your magic. Jenny is wearing the Ashley graham look so it's basically she has naturally curly hair so I blew it out from wet to dry. And then used the straightener to smooth out her locks and look at this beautiful shine. Shake your hair, Jenny. Shake it. Oh, yes, beautiful. Kelli. More the makeup we wanted to do something fresh and wanted to incorporate the same product on the lips and the cheeks so we used a beauty penalty. Lip contour pencil and filled in the lip and used it on the cheek as well and made cat whisker marks and blended it and she looks amazing. Jenny, Erica and Chloe, ladies, go get it in 2018. You look great. Wonderful work, ladies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.