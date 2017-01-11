Transcript for New York City eyewitness describes deadly truck attack

So let's go right back to Amy on the scene in lower Manhattan with the latest on what we're learning about the driver. Good morning, Amy. Reporter: Hey, robin. Good morning to you. Just a few moments ago I spoke with christiaan Waganer. He lives just down the street and just in front of where the attack happened and happened to walk outside as that was all unfolding and despite all the chaos and all the fear that was happening around him he was able, he managed to take this photo of the suspect. Give me a sense of where you were when the terror attack happened. Right, so I started walking down the street here coming towards the bike path then I heard all this noise and I looked up and I saw a car coming straight at me with another car chasing it like an undercover police car chasing it so that was a flatbed truck was coming my way so I started moving out of the way because I could see the trajectory was going to go right down the bike path then he hit some stuff on the way out which I guess later on those were human beings. He hit some people. He hit the school bus and he kind of went up in the air which turned him around, the school bus moved on then he landed right side up. And I looked at it and it wasn't catching on fire or anything. Steam was coming out. So I just took a picture just in case someone needed to see what happened. He had something in his hands and started raising his arms up and I saw the guns in his hand so I turned around and I called out, guns, you know, to the kid and the kids all looked also and started yelling guns. The kids were actually very, very cautious or cognitive of what was happening. They saw a man with a gun and started screaming gun. They started yelling guns. But they started running down the street and so then I heard gunshots. You heard the police shooting. So that's what I heard. You just moved here from California six weeks ago. Right, right. How are you feeling about new York now? It's not a pretty world but, you know, if we all watch out for each other, we can make it work. I think that's great. Thank you so much, christiaan. You're welcome. Really appreciate it. Now, christiaan grew up in Europe. He said even as a young child he learned to be aware of crowds, to run if you heard gunshots but he was struck by the fact that here in New York City he saw so many people literally frozen in fear, just staring at the scene, not running, not taking cover. That's why he yelled guns and was happy some of those kids did too. He said we need to start learning in America and teaching our children that we have to be prepared for these types of attacks and we have to know what we should do which is to leave the scene immediately and take cover, robin. Good information there. Good advice there and to hear those kids, to live in a world where that is the case, but they did the right thing, all right,

