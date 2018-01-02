Transcript for YouTube star speaks out on 'the hardest time in my life'

We begin with the exclusive with Logan Paul, the YouTube star, superstar who has millions of young followers and has made millions with his zany videos on line and came under fire for showing the body a person who took their own life. Now he's sitting down with Michael for his first interview, first TV interview since that decision. It's been tough. Because ironically I'm being told to commit suicide myself which -- Really. Millions of people literally telling me they hate me to go die in a fire. The most horrible horrific things. You don't feel like the criticism is fair. That's -- that's the thing. I do. Reporter: This is the Logan Paul his fans have never seen before. One month ago the social media superstar with over 16 million YouTube subscribers was at the top of his game. Breaking records with his wild viral videos. Hit myself in the face again. Reporter: That is until he posted a clip from his visit to Japan's so-called suicide forest, what happened next would change his life forever. In an instant he was met with fierce backlash. What made you decide to go to this forest? The idea was do another fun vlog. Go camp for a night and make an entertaining piece of content in a forest and things obviously changed pretty drastically and quickly. The group came across an actual suicide victim. So it was 100 yards away from the parking lot. It doesn't make a sense. And I believe it happened for a reason and I think that reason is so I could take this experience, learn from it, spread the message the right way about suicide prevention and suicide prevention awareness. And so did you know -- let's fast forward. So you go in. You film it and you film it. Then you edit it and then you put it out there for the world to see. Yeah. Was there a point when you said, hmm, maybe this is not a good decision? Maybe I should not show that? Yeah, yeah, the idea was to shock and show the harsh realities of suicide and get people talking about something that I don't think people are talking about much and still that's the goal today. You have 16 million followers, which amazing amount, amazing amount of influence that you have. My kids, my kids know who you are. When you put out content like that do you realize the age of your audience? It's odd because, Michael, I'm 22. It's not like I'm making content necessarily for kids. Sometimes I cuss. Sometimes I make inappropriate jokes. I want to make jokes that kids my age are going to like. I have my own demographic. Now I will say I'm much more aware of the impact that my actions have on myself and others. For parents out there, because, you know, a father of 13-year-old twin girls it's hard to know everything your kids watch and there are a lot of parent. A lot of parents. Who were saying, you know what, I heard about Logan Paul, I didn't really know who he was this will this happened. Who are really going to monitor their kids now. What would you like to say to them. I'm going to be honest with you, Michael, I think -- I think parents should be monitoring what their children are watching more. I -- every parent I meet whose kids are under 9 age of like 12, I go, hey, you let your kids watch my stuff and they go, yeah, what am I going to do? But at the same time, it's not like I'm a bad guy. I am a good guy who made a bad decision. Google preferred to drop you from their service. Yeah. Do you think that was fair of them to do? I understand that they needed to take a stance and while I don't necessarily maybe agree with it, I do respect it. I do respect it. How does that affect your bottom line? Want to know the real answer. Yeah, of course. It hurts, but it's not like I'm drowning. It's -- I don't -- I try not to live my life thinking about money because money doesn't make me happy. Creating and making other people happy makes me happy. Creating content to make people smile and laugh is what makes me happy. So you did the suicide be here tomorrow so what was that project about? Michael, I have gotten to meet the most incredible people and have the most incredible conversations and, in fact, that's the one thing I don't regret about this whole experience is I would have missed out on making these relationships and getting this education. One of the things I'm learning which actually pertains to me as well is crisis passes. Crisis pass, man, and for anyone suffering, I think it's important to know that you are not alone and for me why I say it's important for me like, this has been to be honest with you the hardest time of my life. I've never been hated by the whole world and it's -- it's been something to definitely overcome. I will think twice in the future about what I post. Probably three times. Logan vows to regain the trust and respect of his fans. I don't think everyone should get a second chance. Some people do horrible things. This is -- this is -- this was a horrible lapse of judgment and I can, will and am going to learn from it and be a better person. Let's hope he does do that. I mean he certainly has had a very swift and large rponse to what he did. I remember the first response video that he did after the video and because a lot of -- remember, parents were outraged but his followers were like, hey, leave him alone and in that video he said to his followers, hey, don't defend me. You can't defend what I did. And, yes, we all should have second chances and that and we can only hope that he is -- means what he said to Michael about wanting to use this as a moment. It seems like what's having the most profound effect, the criticism he's getting and the double power he lived off all that love, attention, and turns and hurt. Now he has to deal with that, right. The other side of it. Interesting stuff. Thank you, Michael.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.