16 new reports of child deaths from flu since last week

There have been 16 additional reports of children dying from the flu since last week, bringing the total to 53 pediatric deaths from the flu this season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

Interested in Flu Season? Add Flu Season as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Flu Season news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The United States has now seen the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations at this point in the flu season in at least eight years.

Gregory Bull/AP

Half the pediatric flu deaths occurred in children who had no other medical conditions, the CDC said.

Fevers, rapid breathing, shortness of breath or worsening symptoms are warning signs to take your child to the hospital, the CDC said.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.