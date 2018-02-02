16 new reports of child deaths from flu since last week

Feb 2, 2018, 11:50 AM ET
PHOTO: Emergency room nurse Christine Bauer treats a man from Vista, Calif., for the flu as his girlfriend looks on in the emergency room at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, Calif., Jan. 18, 2018.PlayMike Blake/Reuters
There have been 16 additional reports of children dying from the flu since last week, bringing the total to 53 pediatric deaths from the flu this season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

The United States has now seen the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations at this point in the flu season in at least eight years.

Half the pediatric flu deaths occurred in children who had no other medical conditions, the CDC said.

Fevers, rapid breathing, shortness of breath or worsening symptoms are warning signs to take your child to the hospital, the CDC said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

