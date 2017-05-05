#IamaPreexistingCondition trends on Twitter after House passes health care bill

May 5, 2017, 11:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Protesters chant as Republican and Democratic House members walk down the steps of the Capitol in Washington, May 4, 2017, after the Republican health care bill passed in the House.PlaySusan Walsh/AP Photo
WATCH How GOP health care bill may affect women

Twitter users concerned about the bill passed the House to repeal and replace Obamacare are sharing their personal health stories on Twitter under the hashtag #IamaPreexistingCondition.

The hashtag started to trend hours after Republicans in the House narrowly pushed through the American Health Care Act, which would drastically remake health care in the U.S.

By midday Friday ET, it had trended worldwide with about 146,000 tweets so far.

Some celebrities joined in.

The posts are drawing attention to the wide range of people who could potentially face sharply higher insurance premiums if the AHCA, also dubbed Trumpcare, is passed by the Senate and signed by President Trump.

Under the House bill, insurers could not deny coverage to people with pre-existing health conditions. However, the bill would give states the option of seeking waivers to allow insurance companies to charge higher premiums to people who are sick or have a pre-existing condition.

Top 'Trumpcare' takeaways, changes

How the new 'Trumpcare' proposal could affect consumers

To illustrate concerns over the bill, Twitter users shared pictures of themselves or family members naming their medical conditions.

ABC News' Caterina Andreano contributed to this story.