Large Smoke Plume Seen After 2-Alarm Fire at NYC Hospital

Insulation caused a two-alarm fire at a building next to a major New York City hospital today, according to officials from the FDNY.

The fire, which is now under control, broke out at the Kimmel Pavillon, part of a planned expansion by the NYU Langone Medical Center, which is located next to the main medical building, Tisch Hospital, according to the NYU Langone Medical Center spokesman.

The building is under construction and set to open in 2018.

The fire started after insulation caught fire on the seventh floor, according to the FDNY. Billowing smoke could be seen rising across the Manhattan skyline and over the East River.

Hospitals officials moved patients within Tisch Hospital due to the heavy smoke, but none were evacuated from the building. Hospital operations are continuing normally, according to a spokesman for the medical center.