As part of a "20/20" report airing on Friday, Aug. 4, we wanted to provide viewers with information about suicide prevention and other resources for mental health concerns or for those who are interested in learning more:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Trained crisis workers are available 24 hours a day through this crisis intervention hotline. Help is offered in English and Spanish.

Call 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

American Association of Suicidology: Leads efforts in suicide prevention and intervention through research, education and training, with programs on how to recognized when someone could be at risk, as well as survivor support services. http://www.suicidology.org/

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: Conducts research and prevention initiatives designed to reduce loss of life from suicide, also helping people whose lives have been affected by suicide, by offering support and opportunities to contribute to their prevention efforts. http://afsp.org/

Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC): Provides prevention support, training and resources to assist organizations and individuals to develop suicide prevention programs, interventions and policies, and to advance the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention. http://www.sprc.org/

Brain & Behavior Research Foundation: Provides information on research focused on alleviating mental illness suffering, understanding the causes of various forms of mental illness and improving treatments of disorders in adults and children. http://bbrfoundation.org/about

National Institute of Mental Health: Provides general information about mental health, a locator for treatment services in your area and how to sign up for clinical trials. http://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help/index.shtml

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: Each state runs a mental health agency under the aegis of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Click HERE to find mental health programs and treatment facilities in your area or call 1-800-985-5990.

National Alliance on Mental Illness: A grassroots organization that provides advocacy for the access to services and support for the mentally ill across the United States. Its more than 1,000 affiliate organizations across America also provide education and training for parents of mentally ill children and adolescents. http://www.nami.org/

The Child Mind Institute: Private organization that provides research, advocacy, resources and clinical care for children and teens who suffer from psychiatric and learning disorders. The institute's website offers a symptom checker, glossary of mental health terms and mental health guide, and a list identifying 11 simple signs that indicate a child may have a psychiatric disorder. Click HERE for the institute's resources page.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: The organization's website offers links to resources and treatment options, as well as simple definitions for disorders, symptoms and signs of mental disorders, answers to frequently asked questions, a medication guide for parents, clinical resources and expert videos, and other information. The AACAP also offers Facts for Families , a free comprehensive guide for families dealing with children with mental illness. Click HERE to go to the organization's resources page.

Mental Health America: The organization works to provide advocacy and access to quality behavioral health services for all Americans. It has more than 200 affiliates in 41 states. MHA also provides for the general public comprehensive information about mental illness, and offers links to the public for crisis counseling, treatment options, mental health providers, clinical trials and help to pay for prescription medications, among a number of topics. Click HERE for the organization's resources page.

The Compassionate Friends: A national nonprofit with chapters across the country. The organization offers help and support to parents and families who have lost a child. https://www.compassionatefriends.org/home.aspx

The COPE Foundation: Connecting Our Paths Eternally is a national nonprofit foundation dedicated to helping parents and families cope with the loss of a child. http://www.copefoundation.org/