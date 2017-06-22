Study: Gun makers ramping up production, focusing on 'freedom and security' message

Gun makers have boosted production in recent years, focusing on more “high-caliber” pistols and rifles designed for self-defense and shifting away from recreational firearms used for hunting and target shooting, the authors of a new study report.

Gun violence kills more than 36,000 Americans each year, according to statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authors of the new study, published Thursday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, said past research has focused on victims of gun violence and government policies, while their study is one of the first to focus on gun industry practices themselves.

Looking at data compiled by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the researchers noted a significant increase in gun manufacturing overall between 2005 and 2013, which is a contrast from a slight downward trend prior to 2005.

But they also found that driving this growth was a higher production of pistols and rifles, and the pistols tended toward more high-caliber models, capable of firing larger bullets. The authors note that five major gun manufacturers control nearly 60 percent of the market, so changes in production of one manufacturer could significantly affect the others.

“It seems clear to us that the trend is for self-defense,” lead study author Dr. Michael Siegel told ABC News.

Siegel, a professor of community health sciences at the Boston University School of Public Health, further suggested that the findings provide evidence of a change in consumer demand.

“[Manufacturers] have reinvented guns not as a recreational sport or tool, but as a symbol of freedom and security," Siegel said.

The study authors further suggested that the issue of gun violence should shift from the criminal justice perspective to the public health arena –- a point that has opposed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), a major industry organization for gun manufacturers.

“Guns are not a disease,” Lawrence G. Keane, senior vice president and general counsel at NSSF, told ABC News in a statement. “There is no vaccine or health intervention for the criminal misuse of firearms.”

Siegel, however, said the study is important because it points to the responsibility of industry in preventing gun violence.

He added that the goal of the research was not to deprive gun owners of their weapons.

“They are not the enemy in public health,” he said. “There are ways to reduce gun violence while valuing gun owners’ values … It has been painted too long as mutually exclusive."

Siegel said that the group's next research steps are to identify the most effective methods and policies for isolating the small number of people who are most likely to commit acts of violence using guns.

“The solution lies in not taking guns away from people who are law-abiding, but by being more effective at keeping guns out of the hands of the people who are at highest risk of gun violence.”

Hong-An Nguyen, MD is a third-year resident physician in pediatrics at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.