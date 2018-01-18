Transcript for 14 Chicago elementary students sickened by laced candy

For the Disney. And tie it thirteen year old Christopher Hernandez is glad to be leaving the hospital after he became one of over a dozen students who got sick. After eating tainted candy handed out to them for second day back classmate at school. It happened this morning before 9 AM at the James Russell Lowell elementary school on the city's northwest side. Students at the pre K through eighth grade schools say more kids got sick when an older kids who've been handing out candy. Return to class and begin giving out dummies and chocolates again. Chicago Fire Department responded to 3300 block of west third street to reports of several sick children. Some parents say authorities were called after teacher that was what was going on in alerted the principal. Our Rodriguez's three kids go to school here. I mean see any imagine serving others and as a stuff like that Irene don't know what's going to. Fourteen students who ingested the candy yesterday and today were taken to four area hospitals to be checked out. Police say the candy was laced with an unknown substance this mom didn't want to young cameras sensors on his one of the kids brought to the ER. Where doctors told her the candy was laced with marijuana. Com is somewhat in the ER GE had a second some kind of animals in a written statement spokesperson for the Chicago Public Schools sends. School officials contacted 911 a response to concerns. That a group of students may have ingested an unknown substance and review the situation is under way. Meanwhile worry turned to anger for other parents who rushed to the elementary school of nearly 450 students hoping to get details about what happened. The city were told by school officials all the commotion was a result of the fire drill and that kids getting sick in the shrapnel and a black national semi not say everything okay.

