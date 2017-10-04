Bat reportedly found in salad spurs CDC investigation

The two unnamed customers reported eating part of the salad from a Florida Walmart before finding the animal, according to the CDC.
0:50 | 04/10/17

Now we disturb ring disturbing discovery that is in Florida. Two people were eating a prepackaged salad when they found a dead backs. First express is recalling its organic market side spring. Mixed with. Use by date at April 14 BS salads were shipped exclusively at Wal-Mart stores in the southeast federal and state investigators are now trying to determine. How that that caught in the south. Are we sure wasn't and excluding because you know sometimes it can be little darker now they apparently say it was decomposing. I think that sometimes you know a salad didn't you know will be there for days and it'll smells. A little off. Well you know it isn't so yeah that eating the salad when it banned yeah. My biggest opened the bag and it was in there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

