New research presented to the European society of cardiology today show that those with extra belly fat. Which is known as central obesity have the highest heart disease risk even more surprising people with a normal body mass index or BMI. But with central obesity were 76%. More likely to have major heart disease events. And people were mildly overweight. But what normally distributed body fat. This includes events like heart attack stroke and death. This study included nearly 17100 people who didn't have heart disease at the beginning of the study. Why is that matter scientists think the link is a combination of DNA inhabits. Central obesity has been linked with being sedentary sitting most of the day and with bowl muscle mass. Genetics can make you more likely to carry your weight in the belly is well. So what should you deal no matter where you are you can improve your heart health but walking more in making good dietary choices. And no matter your weight if your waist is bigger than your hips see a doctor to discuss your heart disease risk this medical minute ING named Norman ABC news.

