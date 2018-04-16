Transcript for Could caffeine be good for your heart?

As we sit our morning coffee doctors worry about how caffeine affects the electrical system of your heart. We know that the caffeine in coffee tea and energy drinks makes your heart beat faster but does it trigger your heart into a life threatening rhythm. New research says drink gotten most of the data supports the idea that caffeine is not harmful to your heart's electrical system and a few studies they find that regular coffee drinkers actually have a decreased risk of certain abnormal rhythms. If copier T is your drink of choice you're in luck and in good company if it's an energy drink not so much while coffee and tea have been proven to be fairly safe. The research suggests that most energy drinks are slightly more risky. On top of high amounts of caffeine they often have other ingredients that amplify the body's response to the stimulants causing more harmful side effects. This study recommends a maximum of about three cups of coffee. It's very important to note that caffeine can still trigger certain abnormal rhythms and some people. That's why you should consult with your doctor before making any changes with this medical minute I Marlon science BC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.