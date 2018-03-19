Chewbacca tells boy he's getting new heart

Austin Eggleston, 15, was told in a life-changing moment by his doctor, dressed as Chewbacca, that he's getting a heart transplant.
0:40 | 03/19/18

Transcript for Chewbacca tells boy he's getting new heart
It. And I. Yeah this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

