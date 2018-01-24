E-cigs may lead teens, young adults to nicotine addiction: Report

E-cigarettes may indeed help smokers quit, according to a new report from a top research group, but at the same time they may pose a real threat of nicotine addiction for teens and young adults.
In the most comprehensive study on. Baking with nicotine can be addictive. The panel also said that teenagers who use. Is conclusive proof that the devices are safer and traditional smoking products. A new warning about protecting your skin from the sun a top dermatologist is urging people to apply sun screen before flying. Especially here in a window seat UV rays which are more dangerous that elevation can penetrate airplane when business.

