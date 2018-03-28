Transcript for Drug trend 'wasping' mixes insecticide with meth

This was ads tend and to rules street today on the near east side. Indianapolis fire department responding to someone suspected of abusing bugs spray. A form of what's known as KED. It's kind of like a zombie we've it was a start described as zombie like where they might be eating the grass at their line and ordered. They're Karen at their closed. This man was catatonic unable to walk or breathe well hardly speaking and had to vomit it on himself. All symptoms of someone on KED if they sprayed on their let it dry rolled up in something. And smoke and fire station says they can take four to five runs a date for this theory reaction. It's time that an ambulance is out of service taken in the hospital that we're out of service was something else more serious to be happy that we cougars money. And it's taking away from city resource they no longer. To drive to a shady street corner right they can get on the Internet and they can order this. And it can be delivered to their house by him. The Indiana poisons that are at IEU help says the problem is this household chemical is extremely accessible. And a legal. If you think like well my school is doing drug testing so I don't have to worry about Kidd also look good drug testing me steer kids into using. A lot more these synthetic drugs could there not detected. And although this trend seems to plague the east side in particular. The poison center says people of all ages and backgrounds and views synthetic drugs. Which are far more dangerous than regular marijuana or cocaine. Or even heroin just kind of wonder what's going to be the next thing. You know they're doing this now and again next. V wade RTV six.

