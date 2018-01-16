Transcript for Father of 3 in medically induced coma after falling ill with flu, wife says

In Alabama 38 year old father of three is now in a medically induced coma because of the flu. His wife says they delayed going to a doctor she says and a 24 hour period he went from talking on the phone. The fighting for his life we're hearing this morning from the family of a forty year old mother of three who died from the flu only 48 hours after she developed symptoms. Katie oxy Thomas from northern California was a marathon runner and love yoga and healthy eating. But her condition declined so rapidly her parents say she was moved into intensive care. Placed on life support and died. All in the span of just fifteen hours. This was like nothing I've ever seen. How quickly this deteriorated during an attacker. Was only. We just thought she'd be back home and a couple days. And she wasn't. And her parents also believe she did get a flu shot urging people not to adore symptoms of the flu so far this season in California alone. 42 people under the age of 65. Have died of the flu.

