Florida confirms 1st sexually transmitted case of Zika in 2017

Officials said the infected person's partner recently traveled to Cuba.
08/02/17

Transcript for Florida confirms 1st sexually transmitted case of Zika in 2017
Florida the state has confirmed the first case so far this year. Sexually transmitted Zeke a virus the person's partner recently traveled to Cuba. Officials say there is no evidence and seekers being transmitted through mosquitoes anywhere in Florida. Miami Beach is trying to dry out after heavy rains made it look more like Miami lake as much as five inches of rain swamped the city and within the last 24 hours. It overwhelm the new storm water system that supposed to handle three inches of rain per hour. Officials said the storm was six significantly higher intensity than it could deal with the rain also knocked out power in some places.

{"id":48987402,"title":"Florida confirms 1st sexually transmitted case of Zika in 2017","duration":"0:39","description":"Officials said the infected person's partner recently traveled to Cuba.","url":"/Health/video/florida-confirms-1st-sexually-transmitted-case-zika-2017-48987402","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
