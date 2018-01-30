Transcript for Flu leads dozens of kids to call out sick at one school

At saint Patrick high school the flu taking it stole the student body hit hard by this season severe outbreak I would say that the flu is here it's hit everybody. And so I would say it's high for us at saint Patrick. Administrator Joseph Schmidt says at least 87 students were out sick today nearly one in seven it is all boys Catholic high school. Freshman John Forester taking steps to stay healthy. Wash and as more often. If my eating anything or what methods are washing after like every hour episode like that. Tissue in hands sanitize your are in every classroom and though the school is not undergoing additional cleaning it's already cleaned every day. There will be a change a tomorrow's scheduled monthly mess that handshake of peace replaced with a message about staying healthy. The message is if you're not feeling well tell your parents about it and warnings so you make sure did they keep him home. We don't want you at school if you're sick spreading your job so that is our message.

