What you need to know about the Flu vaccine

More
The 2018 influenza, more commonly known as the 'flu,' vaccine is about 30% effective, according to the CDC.
0:42 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What you need to know about the Flu vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53059502,"title":"What you need to know about the Flu vaccine","duration":"0:42","description":"The 2018 influenza, more commonly known as the 'flu,' vaccine is about 30% effective, according to the CDC.","url":"/Health/video/flu-vaccine-53059502","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.