Transcript for Health officials warn of 'nightmare' bacteria

The federal government is warning Americans about what's being called a nightmare bacteria the CDC says organisms have now been found in 27 states and antibiotics can't kill them. Officials say a network of experts was developed to last year to help identify the potentially deadly bacteria. But they want more doctors to take part they say 23000 Americans die every year from bacteria that's resistant to antibiotics.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.