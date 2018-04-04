Health officials warn of 'nightmare' bacteria

The antibiotic-resistant bacteria has been reported in 27 states.
0:26 | 04/04/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Health officials warn of 'nightmare' bacteria
The federal government is warning Americans about what's being called a nightmare bacteria the CDC says organisms have now been found in 27 states and antibiotics can't kill them. Officials say a network of experts was developed to last year to help identify the potentially deadly bacteria. But they want more doctors to take part they say 23000 Americans die every year from bacteria that's resistant to antibiotics.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

