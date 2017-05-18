Inside a goat farm that doubles as a yoga studio

More
Students practice yoga inside a goat farm in Oregon.
10:35 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside a goat farm that doubles as a yoga studio

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47503799,"title":"Inside a goat farm that doubles as a yoga studio ","duration":"10:35","description":"Students practice yoga inside a goat farm in Oregon. ","url":"/Health/video/inside-goat-farm-doubles-yoga-studio-47503799","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.