Iranian Baby to Have Heart Surgery in US After Being Affected by Travel Ban

Fatemeh Reshad was born with rare heart defect, with two arteries reversed.
1:06 | 02/08/17

Transcript for Iranian Baby to Have Heart Surgery in US After Being Affected by Travel Ban
And we are here to take care of every child that we. That is our mission that is her job and as such we are thrilled with the opportunity to hear this child from. Alan tell us. We anticipate. Very. Surgery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

