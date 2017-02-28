Transcript for Iranian infant affected by travel ban recovering after heart surgery

When I remember the Iranian navy who needed a life saving surgery but could not enter the US because the travel ban. Good news this morning the four month out is doing well and argon hospital continue to recover from last Friday's operation. The team were shot and was admitted about two weeks ago in a news conference in the child's uncle was full of gratitude and nearly speechless. Pilots who prides hollow if people in the US hill. Emission and I I can I don't find QB yeah. Wouldn't you know I could find the water fish caught things that cash you. When the baby's grandparents and uncle live in Portland. The family came to the states because the surgery was just too risky to perform in Iraq.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.