Transcript for More kids have autism, better diagnosis may be the reason

The CDC has released new data suggesting that there are more kids with autism than we thought. It's a disorder that affects a child's behavior communication and ability to socialize. Previous numbers estimated that one in 68 children were affected by this disorder. Today's new members suggested more frequent. Nine and 59 children affected this amounts to one point 7% of all children common symptoms and I include. Lenders. Abnormally repetitive behaviors like rocking your hand landing and difficulty was socializing. Like limited eye contact. And some are severely affected. Some less so. Many believe that this increased to nazism is actually increase in awareness not prevalent and that physicians are simply doing a better job of diagnosing the disorder. The earlier kids are diagnosed the easier it is to help them with the condition that being said he statistics are dramatic enough that many psychologists and pediatricians worry that we may be missing piece of this puzzle. With this medical minute I'm tariff how Mary ABC news.

