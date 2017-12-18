Transcript for How long does the flu last?

Sorry. Well really sorry about that they've been hot in here. No it's actually really. Is well no sticky have a little of fever cough. Short throat and runny nose. Does your body hurt all over and your head just won't stop me gain. Not to mention they're held just won't stop you so so tired. Yes you probably have the little boy now how Long Will it last. The worst sentence should be gone within the first the green day's but they can last longer. He wakes up have a cough and weakness and fifteen for weeks. What's your fever is gone experts recommend he stay at home for at least 24 hours or less full medical says that it is. And just like an extreme case seek care if your symptoms persist for the purpose of the the CDC that the best way to prevent that if you get them back still. Also avoid others were sick and wash your hands. If your thick cover your nose and out when you're going to school and avoid spreading the germs yourself. Oh my stay away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.