Transcript for Mixed welcome for Pennsylvania's 1st medical marijuana dispensary

Former flyer Riley Cote takes as his body took a real beating during his eight years playing professional hockey and he says. He has found nothing helps him manages chronic pain quite like medical marijuana. I discovered Canada's big deal alternative to obstruct the local yards and alcohol and that's almost the guys to come did with the traditional medical protocols that are currently in place so Connecticut Connecticut has been a godsend for me. That's why coach say plans on being among the first customers. Keystone Kana remedies in Bethlehem is the very first medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania. And it officially opened today. Doctor Rachel Levine Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health. Was on hand for the ribbon cutting saying this facility will stand as an important part of governor wolves legacy. Other notable works in a bipartisan fashion with the legislature and you have X on legislation and I team met the department of health has been working day and night. To get medical marijuana into the hands of people who need it. But not everyone is celebrating the dispensaries opening here at Bethlehem many people who live nearby say. Local officials at a poor job notifying them about the plan to open the facility here are skeptical below or I was contacted. See if we even as neighbors approve of any payment something like that moving in I am not happy with it we have. Pretty safe neighborhood there's been a little bit a crime that I'm concerned. But officials from the dispensaries say it will not take long for the community to realize that this is no different than opening a pharmacy or a medical practice. Take the opportunity to educate yourself on what does exist currently in the literature the anecdotal evidence which is overwhelming and can in this marijuana. This medicine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.