{"id":51281000,"title":"'Motivated' podcast: Mindful tips for surviving the holidays","duration":"28:29","description":"Pressed Juicery CEO Hayden Slater and fitness expert Emily Abbate give tips on how to stay healthy and mindful during the holidays.","url":"/Health/video/motivated-podcast-mindful-tips-surviving-holidays-51281000","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}