'Motivated' podcast: Shaun T on how to find your truth and transform your life

More
Fitness expert Shaun T reveals his tips for living a happier and healthier life. He also discusses his new book, "T Is for Transformation."
27:58 | 11/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Motivated' podcast: Shaun T on how to find your truth and transform your life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51120636,"title":"'Motivated' podcast: Shaun T on how to find your truth and transform your life ","duration":"27:58","description":"Fitness expert Shaun T reveals his tips for living a happier and healthier life. He also discusses his new book, \"T Is for Transformation.\"","url":"/Health/video/motivated-podcast-shaun-find-truth-transform-life-51120636","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.