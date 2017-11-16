Former NFL player confirmed as 1st diagnosis of CTE in living patient

More
The diagnosis was confirmed after the death of a former NFL player at age 63.
0:32 | 11/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former NFL player confirmed as 1st diagnosis of CTE in living patient

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51191320,"title":"Former NFL player confirmed as 1st diagnosis of CTE in living patient","duration":"0:32","description":"The diagnosis was confirmed after the death of a former NFL player at age 63.","url":"/Health/video/nfl-player-confirmed-1st-diagnosis-cte-living-patient-51191320","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.