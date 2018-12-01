Many pregnant women are being prescribed potentially dangerous antibiotics: CDC

CDC researchers studied almost 500,000 privately insured pregnant women in 2014 and found that about 70 percent of women in the first trimester received antibiotics for UTIs.
Pregnancy for all the joys it's not without its issues and for many women that includes urinary tract infections. A condition that is more common in pregnancy. The standard treatment is a round of antibiotics but noddle antibiotics are safe for developing babies. Some of these medicines are known to potentially cause birth defects in 2011 the nation's top OB GYN group recommended against two antibiotics. NATO for an tone in canceled on a mites urging pregnant women to avoid them in the first trimester if at all possible. Still in new CDC report finds that 35%. Of first trimester moms with private insurance. Aren't getting nectar friend Conan for their UTI and 8% are getting sold economize sometimes there might not be a better option for treating you TI if it's resistant to other antibiotics. And some first trimester moms might not even know that their pregnant at the time they're prescribed these meant but since these drugs are worse for developing babies and other antibiotics. Pregnant women need to be alerted in talk to their doctors about all of their antibiotic choices. But this medical minute un Lana as acting eighteen US.

