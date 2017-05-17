Rethinking steroid shots for treating knee pain

A new study is raising questions about the common treatment.
05/17/17

Transcript for Rethinking steroid shots for treating knee pain
A new study is now questioning a common treatment for knee pain caused by arthritis. Researchers reading in the journal of the American Medical Association have discovered that steroid injections actually work no better than a placebo. The study found that patients getting the injections for two years experience no long term signs of improvement. And in fact it led to a greater loss and the volume of bone cartilage.

