Transcript for Study: Stress hormone linked to obesity

The office the commute the kids the laundry just a few possible sources of stress in our day to day lives. And now new evidence that the constant pressure from these commitments. May not only take it full on their minds it could affect our waist lines as well. Researchers in Europe. Look for evidence of cortisol a stress hormone. In the hair strands of thousands of subjects they found that the higher the levels of this hormone in the hair the more likely someone was to be heavier. And have a higher body index and a larger waist circumference. Their conclusion the higher your long turned stressed the great here your chances of being obese. It's hard to tell whether stress as a direct effect on our way. Changing the way we process calories for instance or if there is some other factor involved like over eating when we are anxious whatever the explanation. It could be one more reason for us to take a deep breath and emotional time out. Because when we're losing it we may actually be gaining it. With this medical minute I'm doctor Timothy Johnson.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.