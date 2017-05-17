Women in 30s now having more babies than younger moms in US

Health experts say the shift is due to more women waiting longer to have children and the ongoing drop in the teen birth rate.
Women here in the US are having babies later in life according to the CDC. First time mothers between the ages of thirty and 34 are delivering more babies and women aged 25 to 29 that's a first in three decades of data. The average age when women are having their first child. He's twenty.

