15 hurt in stabbing incident at Russian school

At least 14 children have been hurt in a stabbing incident at a school in the Siberian city of Perm. Russian police said the stabbings began after two students at the city’s School No. 127 started fighting with knives.

According to police, a teacher and other pupils tried to break up the fight, after which the two students began attacking them.

Police said they have detained the two alleged attackers. One of them also suffered injuries and has been hospitalized, the TASS state news agency reported.

The local health ministry said of the 15 people hurt, 12 had been hospitalized, among them the teacher who suffered severe injuries. Police told TASS, the teacher and two students, aged 15-16, were being operated on.

Early accounts of the incident were confused, with some reports that the students had been wearing masks. Local news sites reported the children were in fourth class, in which students would typically be 9 or 10 years old.

Witnesses told the state news agency, RIA Novosti, that children came running out of the school, some covered in blood and calling for help.

Some of the children ran into a local shopping mall, where workers called the police.

“They explained, talking over each other, that there had been an attack on them at school,” an unnamed representative of the "Whale" mall told RIA Novosti.

"The shopping mall’s workers immediately pressed the alarm button and called security and called all the emergency services. The paramedics arrived very quickly, practically in 10 minutes," the representative said.

The regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said in a statement that it has opened a criminal case on charges of attempted murder of two or more people.