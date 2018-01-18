15 people injured after car crashes into pedestrians on Rio de Janeiro beach

Jan 18, 2018, 7:56 PM ET
PHOTO: A vehicle ran into a group of tourists at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 18, 2018. According to local media, the driver was detained.PlaySebastian Rocandio/Reuters
WATCH 15 people injured after car crashes into pedestrians on Rio de Janeiro beach

Fifteen people were injured -- including children -- after a car crashed into pedestrians along a beach walk in Brazil, local authorities told ABC News.

The driver is suspected to have suffered some kind of epileptic attack, according to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro State. The accident is not thought to be terror-related, officials said.

PHOTO: At least 15 people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians near a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 18, 2018.Reuters
At least 15 people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians near a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 18, 2018.

Video out of Rio de Janeiro shows people strewn about the sand after the accident.

First responders were seen tending to the injured, who were surrounded by a crowd of onlookers after the accident. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

A small black car was seen with its hood lifted as authorities investigated the scene.

PHOTO: At least 15 people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians near a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 18, 2018.Reuters
At least 15 people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians near a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 18, 2018.

It's the run-up to Carnival season, so beaches are more crowded than normal with tourists.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Comments