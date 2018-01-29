Police say up to 150 people were rescued after being stuck on a chairlift Monday at the Kreischberg ski resort in Styria, Austria.

Und zum erfolgreichen Abschluss gibt es noch ein Video. #Bundesheer pic.twitter.com/Zg5mJKDos3 — Michael Bauer (@Bundesheerbauer) January 29, 2018

A “technical defect” caused the lift to stop, police said.

"Due to a technical defect we had to stop the double chair lift in the area of Rosenkranz today in the afternoon at about 2:30," Karl Fussi, a spokesperson for the resort, said. "At 5 o'clock all of the skiers were safe on the ground. Nobody was injured so we were quite happy that we were successful."

Erste Bilder von der Bergung am Kreischberg #Bundesheer pic.twitter.com/cU2VluvFLG — Michael Bauer (@Bundesheerbauer) January 29, 2018

Video shows army helicopters above the lift rescuing passengers.