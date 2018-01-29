More than 150 rescued after ski lift in Austria malfunctions

Jan 29, 2018, 1:41 PM ET
PHOTO: More than 150 skiers had to be rescued from the Rosenkranz chairlift at the Kreischberg Ski Resort in Styria, Austria, Jan. 29, 2017.PlayAustrian Armed Forces
WATCH More than 150 rescued after ski lift malfunctions

Police say up to 150 people were rescued after being stuck on a chairlift Monday at the Kreischberg ski resort in Styria, Austria.

5 injured in Pennsylvania ski lift mishap

150 skiers rescued from stalled ski lift in the French Alps

Boy Dangling From Ski Lift Caught by Quick-Thinking Bystanders, Video Shows

A “technical defect” caused the lift to stop, police said.

"Due to a technical defect we had to stop the double chair lift in the area of Rosenkranz today in the afternoon at about 2:30," Karl Fussi, a spokesperson for the resort, said. "At 5 o'clock all of the skiers were safe on the ground. Nobody was injured so we were quite happy that we were successful."

Video shows army helicopters above the lift rescuing passengers.

Comments