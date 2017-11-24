At least 184 people were killed and 125 more injured in an attack at a mosque during Friday prayers in northern Sinai in Egypt, according to Egyptian state agency MENA.

Interested in Egypt? Add Egypt as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Egypt news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

An eyewitness told ABC News that the attack began with a suicide bombing, after which gunmen on the ground opened fire. The militants in four pickup trucks further attacked ambulances arriving on the scene to treat the wounded, the eyewitness said.

Two photographs taken in the aftermath of the attack each show more than a dozen bloodstained bodies lined up on the ground of a building as those who appear uninjured tend to them.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.