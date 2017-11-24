At least 235 killed in blast, shooting at Egypt mosque

Nov 24, 2017, 10:51 AM ET
PHOTO: People walk outside a mosque that was attacked in the northern city of Arish, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2017.PlaySTR/EPA
WATCH At least 235 killed in blast, shooting at Egypt mosque

At least 235 people were killed and 130 more injured in an attack at a mosque during Friday prayers in northern Sinai in Egypt, according to Egyptian state news agency MENA.

The attack consisted of a bombing at the mosque after which gunmen shot at the crowd. A Sinai-based reporter told ABC News that the casualties included children and elders.

A local resident present at the Beir El-Abd hospital, which received victims in the aftermath, described the wounded arriving via ambulance and private car at a rate beyond the capacity of the hospital, which is between 25 to 30 miles away from the targeted mosque. The resident added that urgent cases are being sent to another hospital in Ismailia, almost 75 miles away.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the attack via Twitter Friday morning, writing that it was a "horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers."

"The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence!" he continued.

Two photographs taken after the attack each show more than a dozen bloodstained bodies lined up on the ground of a building as those who appear uninjured tend to them.

PHOTO: graphic content warning.ABC News
graphic content warning.

PHOTO: People sit next to bodies of worshipers killed in attack on mosque in the northern city of Arish, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2017.STR/EPA
People sit next to bodies of worshipers killed in attack on mosque in the northern city of Arish, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2017.

PHOTO: People stand over bodies of worshipers killed in attack on mosque in the northern city of Arish, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2017.STR/EPA
People stand over bodies of worshipers killed in attack on mosque in the northern city of Arish, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

