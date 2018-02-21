25 injured after ferry explosion

An explosion on a ferry in Mexico has left a number of people injured, according to local officials in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

There were 25 people injured in the explosion, the director of Civil Protection for Playa del Carmen told ABC News. Among the injured were five foreigners: two Americans and three Canadians, the director also said. There were no fatalities.

The explosion took place when passengers were disembarking from the ferry, according to the municipality of Solidaridad, which includes Playa del Carmen.

Periodico de Peso via Reuters

"The priority is people. The report they are giving us is that there are people injured by shrapnel with small cuts, fortunately nothing serious, no life is in danger, they have to make the necessary protocols of medical care for what they have been transferred," the municipality said in a press release.

Periodico de Peso via Reuters

A preliminary indication for the cause of the explosion was "mechanical failure," according to Quintana Roo officials.