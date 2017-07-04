House explosion in Missouri leaves 3 injured

A raging fire and plumes of smoke filled the air at the scene of a house explosion in Missouri today that left three people injured.

Video also captured the sounds of explosions as people screamed and ran at the chaotic scene in St. Joseph, Missouri, about 55 miles north of Kansas City.

The victims, two men and a woman, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the St. Joseph Police said.

Another video showed the aftermath of the explosion, with fire crews surrounding the demolished home.

The cause is under investigation, the police added.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.