29 Dead in Mexican Fireworks Market Explosion: Official

Twenty-nine people were killed and more than 70 people injured after an explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico today, according to the governor of the state of Mexico.

The explosion in Tultepec was confirmed in an earlier tweet by Luis Felipe Puente, the National Coordinator for Civil Protection.

Dramatic video posted to Facebook shows clouds of thick smoke billowing from the market as several fireworks appear to go off at once.

Further details on the explosion were not immediately available.

In 2005, a fire engulfed the same market, sparking a chain of explosions that leveled hundreds of stalls just ahead of Mexico's Independence Day, The Associated Press reported. A similar fire at the San Pablito Market also destroyed hundreds of stands in 2006, according to The AP.