6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan, toppling at least 4 buildings

Feb 6, 2018, 1:58 PM ET
PHOTO: A damaged building is surrounded by first responders in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, after an earthquake hit Hualien on the night of Feb. 6, 2018.PlayEPA via Shutterstock
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Taiwan late Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Initial reports indicate the quake was about 5.9 miles deep and roughly 13 miles from the city of Hualien.

PHOTO: In this photo released by Hualien County Fire Bureau, rescuers are seen entering an building that collapsed onto its side from an early morning earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 7 2018.Hualien County Fire Bureau via AP
At least two people have died and 114 people have been injured, according to Taiwanese Premier William Lai.

Four buildings have collapsed and one bridge has been damaged, Taiwan's National Fire Agency told ABC News.

PHOTO: Rescure workers search the damaged Marshal Hotel in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, early Feb. 7, 2018, after a strong earthquake struck the island.AFP/Getty Images
The Marshal Hotel was one of the buildings that collapsed, a fire department official in Hualien told ABC News. At least three people remain trapped. Firefighters are continuing to deal with gas leaks and fires as a result of the quake.

Video shows rescuers helping people out of the building.

PHOTO: Rescue workers search the Marshal Hotel in Hualien, eastern Taiwan early Feb. 7, 2018, after a strong earthquake struck the island.AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: Two guests are escorted by rescue workers from the damaged Marshal Hotel in Hualien, eastern Taiwan early Feb. 7, 2018, after a strong earthquake struck the island. Yang Jen-Fu/AFP/Getty Images
