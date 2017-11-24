At least 85 killed in blast at Egypt mosque

At least 85 people were killed in a huge blast during Friday prayers in northern Sinai in Egypt, initial reports suggest.

An eyewitness told ABC News that the attack began with a suicide bombing, followed by an attack by gunmen on the ground involving militants in four pickup trucks. The group attacked ambulances arriving on the scene to treat the wounded, the eyewitness said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.