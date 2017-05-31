At least 90 killed after bomb rips through central Kabul

May 31, 2017, 12:14 PM ET
PHOTO: Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack nearby the German Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31, 2017.PlayJawad Jalali/EPA
At least 90 people were killed and 400 injured today after a car bomb tore through central Kabul, striking at the heart of the Afghan capital's highly secure diplomatic neighborhood, the Afghan government said.

The Wazir Akbar Khan district of the city is in close proximity to a number of foreign embassies and government buildings, including the Presidential Palace and the foreign ministry.

PHOTO: Location of the car bomb that tore through central Kabul, Afghanistan in the capital's highly secure diplomatic neighborhood.

Security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack where the German Embassy is located in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, causing casualties and The Associated Press
A statement to The Associated Press from the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs condemned "in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many Afghan civilians.

"These heinous acts go against the values of humanity as well values of peaceful Afghans," the interior ministry said in its statement. "These attacks also demonstrate the extreme level of atrocity by terrorists against innocent civilians."

A security message from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said the explosion happened near the German Embassy, which is also near the British, Canadian, Iranian, Turkish and Chinese embassies.

PHOTO: Damaged cars are seen after a car bomb exploded in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31, 2017.Omar Sobhani/Reuters
PHOTO: A dog is seen running at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, May 31, 2017. Shah Maraishah/AFP/Getty Images
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the devastating blast. But the Afghan Taliban, which has previously claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in Kabul, issued a statement denying any involvement in today’s bombing.

ISIS is also active in the country and has previously utilized similar high-profile attacks on densely populated areas.

ABC News' Aleem Agha, Chad Murray and Marcus Wilford contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.