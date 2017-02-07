American Woman Found Dead in Panama Was Columbia Graduate

A Columbia University graduate from New York was found dead in Panama after being reported missing last week and authorities were working to determine how she died.

Catherine Johannet, 23, had been missing for three days when her body was discovered Sunday in an area frequented by tourists in the mountainous region of Bastimentos Island. According to a Facebook post by her sister, Johannet, who was staying in a hostel, had only planned to be on the island for a day.

Missing posters provided by authorities indicate Johannet arrived on the island on Thursday, Feb. 2 after traveling from Colón Island. She was reported missing Friday according to Jose Donderis, Director General of the National Civil Protection System of Panama. The Panamanian Joint Task Force participated in the search. She was found over the weekend.

“The government regrets the death of the young Catherine Johannete [sic],” the Panamanian President tweeted Sunday. Johannet’s family -- from Scarsdale, New York according to Facebook -- arrived on Monday. They were met by Minister of Public Safety Alexis Bethancourt.

In a Facebook post, her sister Laura wrote: “My family is thinking of all our beautiful memories with our laughing, adventurous, warm little girl. She was always there to listen to you and just enjoy life with her loved ones.”

Catherine was a 2015 graduate of Columbia University. A cause of death is expected sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Additional reporting by Benjamin Gittleson and Rex Sakamoto.