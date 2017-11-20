Argentina’s navy said today that the commander of a submarine missing since last week had reported that the vessel was having trouble with its batteries and was experiencing an “electrical fault.”

The commander reported the issues in a satellite communication Wednesday morning, according to information from the U.S.-based satellite communications company Iridium, naval officials said.

Wednesday was the last day the submarine, which has 44 crew members on board, made contact, officials have said.

The navy raised hopes on Saturday when it said it was investigating whether seven satellite signals heard that day were from the submarine.

But today the navy said it had determined that the signals were not from the vessel.

Ministry of Defense of Argentina via Reuters

Searchers continued Monday to search an area of over 186,000 square miles in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Argentina where it is thought the ARA San Juan may have vanished.

The submarine went missing while traveling from a base in Ushia, Argentina, on South America’s southern tip, to its home base of Mar del Plata, Argentina, on the coast farther north. It was last heard from about 276 miles off the San Jorge Gulf in southern Argentina, according to the navy.

High winds and waves reaching 20- to 26-feet high hampered search efforts over the weekend and were expected to continue to pose a problem until at least Tuesday, Argentine officials said.

The Argentine navy released video showing intense waves slamming against a ship participating in the search on Sunday.

#AYER Compartimos con ustedes más imágenes sobre el temporal que están capeando las unidades afectadas al operativo de búsqueda y rescate del #SubmarinoARASanJuan pic.twitter.com/qRKZWgdD7o — Armada Argentina (@Armada_Arg) November 20, 2017

In Mar del Plata, relatives of the missing sailors congregated and waited for updates.

The false hope from Saturday's satellite signals and the ensuing letdown today have been emotionally wrenching for some family members.

Argentina Navy via AP

A brother of a machinist on the submarine suddenly interrupted an interview with ABC News on Monday to say he had to tend to a family member

"I have to run," he said. "My sister-in-law just fainted in her room in the base."

Among those aboard the missing vessel is Argentina’s first female submarine officer, Eliana Maria Krawczyk.

Several nations have sent airplanes and ships to help Argentina with the search, including the U.S. which has provided several planes and unmanned underwater vehicles for the effort.

Vicente Robles/AP

ABC News’ Joe Goldman contributed reporting from Mar del Plata, Argentina, and ABC News’ Elizabeth McLaughlin contributed reporting from Washington.