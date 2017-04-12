Arrest made in Germany soccer bus bombing

Police have made one arrest following an incident in which multiple explosions went off near the team bus of Borussia Dortmund, one of Germany's top soccer clubs, as it set off for a Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday evening. One of the team's players was injured in the attack.

Two suspects “from the Islamist spectrum have come into the focus of the criminal prosecution,” according to authorities, and their apartments have been searched.

The chief prosecutor in the investigation also provided more details about the man who was injured in the attack.

"One of the passengers incurred serious injuries on his arm from a broken window pane," the chief prosecutor said in a statement.

"The explosive devices were loaded with metal pins. One metal pin embedded itself in the headrest of one of the bus seats. The explosive devices had an explosive effect of more than 100 meters," the statement added.

